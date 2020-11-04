Maharashtra Police arrests Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police's Raigad unit on Wednesday morning raided the home of Republic TV owner and arrested its Chief Editor Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.
A senior police officer Sachin Vaze said that Goswami was arrested in the abetment to suicide case of 2018, which had been closed earlier and has now been reopened.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden vs Trump Presidential Fight: Your Checklist for Nov 3
A police team swooped on the Republic TV Chief's home and picked him up even as his family protested while his colleagues started rushing to the spot for live coverage.
The channel strongly slammed the move for "parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water" after 20-30 policemen barged there.
Speaking from one of the vehicles, Goswami said he was assaulted, even as his shaken colleagues made direct emotional appeals to Supreme Court and High Court judges "seeking justice" for what was happening right in the middle of Mumbai, in a telecast of the developments.
Goswami managed to speak from a police van that he was assaulted, his son was beaten and his in-laws were pushed aside, and he was likely to be taken to Alibaug in Raigad.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire