Rare fast radio burst in our own Galaxy spotted

New York: A group of astronomers has for the first time detected a powerful fast radio burst (FRB) coming from a source in our own Galaxy, the Milky Way, which is 30,000 light-years away.
On April 27 this year, two space observatories -- the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope -- detected multiple bursts of X-ray emissions coming from the Galactic magnetar SGR 1935+2154.
Two radio telescopes -- the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) and the Survey for Transient Astronomical Radio Emission 2 (STARE2), in the United States -- also spotted an FRB from that sky region.
The FRB has since been named FRB 200428.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116
"FRB 200428 is the first FRB for which emissions other than radio waves have been detected, the first to be found in the Milky Way, and the first to be associated with a magnetar," the authors wrote in three papers in the journal Nature.
"It is also the brightest radio burst from a Galactic magnetar that has been measured so far -- which potentially solves a key puzzle in this field", said Amanda Weltman from University of Cape Town, South Africa.
The fast radio bursts, or FRBs are bright bursts of radio waves with durations roughly at the millisecond scale.
First discovered in 2007, their short-lived nature makes it particularly challenging to detect them and to determine their position on the sky.
Before the discovery of FRB 200428, the absence of X-ray and ?-ray bursts from repeating FRBs lent weight to certain magnetar theories of the origins of FRBs.
"But because no bright radio bursts had been observed coming from Galactic magnetars, it seemed unlikely that magnetars could be FRB sources at all. The discovery of FRB 200428 proves that magnetars can indeed drive FRBs," explained Anthony Walters, also from University of Cape Town.
Moreover, FRB 200428 is the first Galactic radio burst that is as bright as the FRBs observed in other, nearby galaxies, which also provides much-needed evidence that magnetars could be the sources of extragalactic FRBs.
"Moreover, the discovery highlights the need for international scientific cooperation in astronomy, and for sky coverage from multiple locations," the authors wrote.
Magnetars are highly magnetized young neutron stars that occasionally produce enormous bursts and flares of X-rays and Y-rays.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire