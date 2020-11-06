Georgia? Yes, Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Republican stronghold

New York: It was 28 years ago when a Democratic candidate won the Republican stronghold Georgia. That was Bill Clinton in 1992.
At 4.30 a.m., on Friday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump with the slimmest of leads in Georgia, which puts 16 electoral votes into the winner's column. At least 99 per cent of the votes are in.
After the latest votes came in, Biden inched ahead by 917 votes. If he does go on to win Georgia, his electoral vote count will be perched at 269, one short of the magic number 270 to win the White House.
Trump absolutely needs Georgia to claw back from his 214 electoral votes and get to 270.
Biden's expanding lead here is the latest hurdle in Trump's very narrow path to re-election.
The signs of Republicans' loosening hold here have been a long time coming. In 2018, Democrat Stacey Abrams became the country's first African-American woman to lead the state of Georgia.
It remains entirely possible that this state goes into recount mode.
Based on state law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point, a recount can be requested.
