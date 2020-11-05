Rosatom to organise Nuclear Quiz for students in 11 languages

Chennai: Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) on Thursday said it will be conducting an online nuclear quiz contest for school and college students in India and across the world.
The Global Atomic Quiz will be conducted on November 10, on the occasion of World Science Day and in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Russian Nuclear Industry, Rosatom in a statement said.
The goal of the project is to raise public awareness and curiosity in nuclear science, underline its importance in improving our daily lives, and highlight the role nuclear industry plays in making human presence on this fragile planet more sustainable.
With the pandemic restrictions that led schools and colleges to move to virtual learning platforms, the contest provides an opportunity for students to participate in a fun knowledge activity from the comfort of their homes.
The quiz allows testing one's knowledge and learning something new about nuclear along the way. It consists of 25 questions of different difficulty, ranging from how to obtain gold from mercury to comparing solar power and nuclear power.
The quiz will be available in 11 languages - including Arabic, Turkish and Tamil, bringing together participants from all over the world.
"We hope this contest will help in raising awareness among young people about the importance of nuclear power, its role in advancement of science and the latest technological achievements. We hope that the knowledge they gain will inspire them to consider nuclear engineering as a career option, as well as give them a platform to get the knowledge about a variety of scientific facts on the nuclear energy industry", said Rosatom South Asia CEO Andrey Shevlyakov.
"The contest also commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry", he added.
The students will receive certificates of participation and with the option to share the certificate on their social media pages or download it on their devices.
The website for the quiz - http://quiz.myfuture.energy/ - is available in 11 languages including Arabic, Turkish and Tamil besides English. The quiz will be available for 24 hours on November 10 on the website.
