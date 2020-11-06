logo
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020: Registration underway, last date Nov 9

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2020-21

Friday November 6, 2020 10:10 AM, ummid.com News Network

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2020.

ACPUGMEC has started online registration from November 2. The last date to apply is November 9, 2020.

NEET UG Gujarat Counselling - Registration Steps

  1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
  2. Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
  3. Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased.
  4. Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip.
  5. Verify Documents At Help Center.

How to purchase PIN

Candidates participating in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS and other courses counselling should note that "PIN Purchase" is the first step of registration.

PIN required for registration can be purchased through online payment of Rs. 200/- from the website: www.medadmgujarat.org. It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure.

Key points to remember

After online Registration, candidate has to take prior appointment for the Documents Verification and Submission of self-attested photocopies of Documents at Help Center.

Candidates, themselves can select the Date and Help Center for Documents verificationat the time of printing the Registration Slip.

Documents verification at Help center will remain closed on public holidays and Sundays.

For Local Quota

Candidates who want to apply in Local Quota Seats of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad orSurat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research (SMIMER), Surat.

Candidate in addition to online registration, must obtain certificate that he/she is local student of Ahmedabad/Surat city from Dean of respective institute, for this candidate hasto contact respective college.

For NRI Candidates only

After online application, they have to submit Demand draft of Rs. 10,000/-in favor of ‘ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar’as a process fee at the office of ACPUGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar Only.

Candidates registering for Gujarat NEET Counselling should note that Documents Verification and Submission of self-attested photocopies of Documentsat Help Center is November 2 to 10 up to 04:00 pm.

Candidates should note that counselling will be held round-wise. Registration for Round 1 counselling is started. After completion of Round 1, Round 2, and if required Mop up Round, will be conducted.

Details about Merit List, Choice Filling, and date and time of seat allotment will be published on the official website soon.

