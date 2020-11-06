MP NEET UG Counselling 2020: Last date to register Nov 10

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2020: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh was started on November 01, 2020. The last date of application is November 10, as per the counselling schedule released by counselling authorities.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "Create Profile" and
Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link.
4. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.
"After filling the registration form, if candidate is satisfied with the filled information then s/he should click on “Save Data” button",
After registration, candidares are needed to upload certain documents including NEET Admit Card, Class 10th, 11th and 12th marksheets, domicile certificate and affidavit of not being domicile of state other than Madhya Pradesh, and have not taken advantage of domicile of other state.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee,candidate willbe able to downloadregistration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
Online Registration: From Nov 1 to 10, 2020 (Up to 12:00 midnight)
Publication of Vacancies and Invitation of objection against vacancies: Nov 4 to 6, 2020 (up to 05:00 pm)
Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies: Nov 7, 2020.
Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates: Nov 11, 2020.
Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: Nov 12 to 15 (up to 12:00 midnight)
Allotment Result of First Round: November 19, 2020.
ReportingatallottedMedical/Dentalcollegeinpersonfordocumentsverificationsandadmission: Nov 20 to 28 (up to 05:00 pm).
DME MP NEET UG counselling Round 2 start date: December 05, 2020.
DME Madhya Pradesh has also published the distribution of a total of 2098 MBBS seats in different Government Autonomous Medical Colleges of Madhya Pradesh available in NEET UG 2020- 1st Round of Counselling.
