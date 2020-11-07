JoSAA 2020 Round 6 (Final) Seat Allotment Result Today

JoSAA 2020 Seat Allocation Round 6: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce online the result of the 6th and Final Round of Seat Allocation for the academic year 2020-21 today i.e. Saturday November 07 on its official website josaa.nic.in.
Seat Allocation (Round 6) result will be published on Saturday November 07, 2020 at 17:00 (05:00 pm), as per JoSAA schedule..
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "View Allotment Result - Round 6".
3. Click on the link "Seat Filled/Available" on the home page if you want to check vacant seat status.
4. Enter JEE Main 2020 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2020 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Online reporting, Fee Payment, Document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) for Round 6 will be from November 07 to 08, 2020 till 17:00 (05:00 pm).
"Last day to respond to query(Round 6) is November 09 up to 17:00", JoSAA schedule says.
Notification of the decision on seat confirmation for Round 5 should by done before 08:00 pm (20:00) on November 06, 2020.
6th Round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant on November 07, 2020
6th round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from Nov 07 to 08, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
Admission Process (NIT+ System Only): From Nov 9 to 13, 2020.
Online reporting at admitting Institute for completing admission formalities as per the Instruction available on the website of the allotted Institute: Nov 16 to 21.
"For NIT+ System, after the 6thRound,the CSAB Special Round will be conducted as per the schedule notified on CSAB-2020 Portal", JoSAA said.
The seat allotment through the official website josaa.nic.in is done for admission to IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs. About 36,000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.
