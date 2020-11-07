MHT CET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper release date declared

MHT CET 2020 Answer Key Release Date: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) is set to release on its official website mahacet.org the MHT CET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates on Tuesday November 10.
"Provisional Answer Key of each version of question paper and candidates' response will be made available on website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in on November 10, 2020 through candidate log-in", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) said.
1. Click here to go to official website: mahacet.org.
2. Login using ID and Password.
3. MHT CET 2020 Answer Key in PDF and Candidates' response sheet will be availabe.
4.
Download and take a printout.
1. Click here to go to official website: mahacet.org.
2. Login using ID and Password.
3. MHT CET 2020 Answer Key in PDF and Candidates' response sheet will be availabe.
4.
Download and take a printout.
"Submission of Candidate's grievances regarding quetions, if any, through Candidate's Login can bed done from November 10 to 12 up to 13:00 hrs", Maharashtra CET Cell said. Candidates are required to use objection form for the purpose.
• Say Goodbye to Perfumes? FFDC Kanpur develops fabrics with frgarance
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Exposed to sunlight, cotton fabric cleans itself
• Recount in Georgia, counting of some Pennsylvania votes on hold - US Election Latest update
The Maharashtra CET Cell also released today the tentative date of releasing the MHT CET result.
"Declaration of the Result of MHT CET 2020 as per "Document on Normalization" will be on or before November 28, 2020", the CET Cell said.
MHT CET 2020 - for PCB and PCM both the groups, were held in the first week of October. While MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) was conducted from October 1 to 9, MHT CET PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) started on October 12 and continued till October 20.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell also conducted additional session for the students from the Mumbai Region who could not attend the important test because of power outage.
MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, medical and other professional courses. The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET scheduled to be held in the month of July.
The Entrance Exam is normally conducted in April and May and result is published after the release of answer key and question papers. This year however it was postponed and rescheduled in October becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Maharashtra Corona deaths remain high for 4th day
Gujarat Covid-19 count jumps to 178,633 Friday; death toll 3,751
264 or 253? Biden vs Trump math just got a whole lot wilder
Joe Biden within striking distance of 270
Biden wins Michigan, in close battle with Trump in Georgia