Rajasthan NEET 2020: NRI, STA, other lists released for doc verification

All lists released by Rajastham Medical Counselling Board are in PDF and candidates can directly check their name and other details

Saturday November 7, 2020 7:22 PM, ummid.com News Network

Rajasthan NEET UG List

Rajasthan NEET UG Medical/Dental Counselling 2020: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 Saturday released on its official website rajugmedical2020.com NRI, STA, PWD, WDP (Defence) and WPP (Para-Military) for document verification.

Prior to releasing these lists, the Rajasthan medical ccounselling board had released detailed document verification schedule of each category starting from Sunday November 8, 2020.

Direct Link to check the lists

Provisional WPP (Para-Military) List

Provisional WDP (Defence)

Provisional NRI List

Provisional PwD List

Provisional STA (ST of Tribal areas) List

All lists are in PDF and candidates can directly check their name and other details.

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 had earlier released the schedule for document verification which will be held tomorrow i.e. Sunday Nov 8, 2020.

"The NRI, Defence/Paramilitary, STA and PwD candidates are required to physically present themselves for Document verification before the Board", the notification said.

NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur had started from November 01, 2020 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2020.com.

The Last date of application was November 6, 2020.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2020 - Important Dates

Online Registration for Round 1 : From Nov 1 to 6, 2020 till 04:00 pm

Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website : Nov 6 till 11:45 pm

Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI) : Nov 7, 2020

Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates as per the notification to be made available at the website: Nov 8, 2020

Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI): Nov 9, 2020.

Choice filling and depositing the registration fee at the website (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times): Nov 10 to 13, 2020

Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line): Nov 19, 2020.

Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: Nov 20 to 25, 2020.

Reporting cum joining by candidates forGovt. / Govt. Society – Rajmes, Jhalawar / RUHS Medical colleges – at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur All private medical colleges and all Dental colleges - at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur against first round counseling for deposition of original documents, prescribed fee through Demand draft / electronic mode and 2 copies of application form alongwith all relevant documents (self attested): Nov 20 to 25, 2020.

Second Round date: will be announced later.

The counselling schedule, choice filling dates and merit list and allotment result date can be found from Information Booklet published on the website.


