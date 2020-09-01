Indian Ed-tech firm, US varsity to offer online masters in data science

New Delhi: Ed-tech company Great Learning on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Northwestern University School of Professional Studies in the US to launch online 'Master of Science in Data Science Programme' in India.
The fully online, 18-months-long Master's programme offers an opportunity to earn a world-class master's degree from a global top-30 ranked university for graduates and working professionals in the country.
According to the company, the course will help learners who aspire to build their careers in data science with a comprehensive curriculum, a guided learning journey, and exceptional learning support.
The programme will prepare learners for some of the most sought-after roles in the industry today like data analyst, data scientist, machine learning (ML) engineer as well as leadership roles in the data science domain.
"This globally well-recognised degree will create a fantastic career launchpad for our learners. Those looking to build a global career must definitely consider the program," Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO, Great Learning, said in a statement.
The programme provides a robust blend of online live and video-based learning, personalised mentorship sessions, and a series of structured projects.
The curriculum will help learners gain an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals of data science and machine learning techniques such as mathematics & statistics, programming languages like R & Python as well as topics like machine learning, time series analysis and computer vision among others.
"Our collaboration with Great Learning supports Northwestern's goal to forge global alliances which provide access to our academic programs for new international audiences," said Thomas F Gibbons, Dean, Northwestern University.
The programme will strengthen their core analytical skills to derive actionable insights from the data and come up with robust analytical solutions to business problems.
