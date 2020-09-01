Modi Govt opposes waiver of interest during moratorium period

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry in an affidavit has informed the Supreme Court that a waiver of interest during moratorium would go against the basic canons of finance, and the August 6 RBI circular permitted lenders to allow a moratorium of up to two years.
The Ministry in the affidavit said: "The resolution plans may inter alia include rescheduling of payments, conversion of any interest accrued, or to be accrued, into another credit facility, or, granting of moratorium, based on an assessment of income streams of the borrower, subject to a maximum of two years."
It added that the moratorium period, if granted, shall come into force immediately upon implementation of the resolution plan.
The ministry said with the August 6 RBI circulars, banks were fully empowered to resolve Covid-related stress and customise relief to individual borrowers through grant of various concessions in terms of:
"(i) alteration in the rate of interest and haircut on amount payable as interest; (ii) extension of the residual tenor of the loan, with or without moratorium, by up to two years; (iii) waiving penal interest and charges; (iv) rescheduling repayment; (v) converting accumulated interest into a fresh loan with a deferred payment schedule; and (vi) sanction of additional loan."
"(i) alteration in the rate of interest and haircut on amount payable as interest; (ii) extension of the residual tenor of the loan, with or without moratorium, by up to two years; (iii) waiving penal interest and charges; (iv) rescheduling repayment; (v) converting accumulated interest into a fresh loan with a deferred payment schedule; and (vi) sanction of additional loan."
The Ministry said the RBI circulars take care of the MSME sector, personal loans and corporate loans, keeping in mind the overall financial stability of the economy, economic stability of the banking sector and interest of the depositors in mind.
"It is respectfully submitted that considering the fact that the time limit for continuance of the present economic issues is uncertain, as a policy it is undesirable to give any 'one-size fit all' solutions," said the affidavit.
The ministry insisted that in any banking sector when financial assistance is rendered by way of loans, a balance has to be maintained with the interest of crores of depositors, most of whom are merely depositors and surviving on the interest they receive on their deposits.
"On an approximate basis, there are over 197 crore deposit accounts in the country in commercial banks alone, in which depositors have deposited their money and are earning interest," added the ministry.
Elaborating on the extendable moratorium, the ministry said this extended moratorium becomes part of an individualised solution for a borrower and is made available along with other interventions.
"Thus, a borrower, who is fearful of being in default as on 1st September and becoming an NPA soon thereafter, could continue to avail moratorium as a part of the resolution plan implemented in terms of the above circular," said the ministry.
The ministry added that this resolution framework also takes care of consequences of possible downgrade of an account to NPA even as the individual resolution plan is finalised.
"The borrower is required to simply get resolution 'invoked' by his lender under the RBI framework, before the account slips to NPA," said the affidavit.
The affidavit was filed in response to a bunch of petitions demanding waiver of interest, or waiver of interest on interest on the deferred EMIs during the moratorium period.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
Also Read
Pranab Mukherjee dies
China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
KCR's sudden love for PV Narasimha Rao annoys Muslims
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious