Second peak of Covid-19 in Turkey, Ankara worst affected

The number of confirmed cases again started increasing in the country after the Eid-al-Adha holiday last month

Wednesday September 2, 2020 10:53 AM, IANS

Ankara: Turkey is currently experiencing the second peak of the first wave of the Covid-10 pandemic, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The number of confirmed cases again started increasing in the country after the Eid-al-Adha holiday last month, Xinhua news agency quoted Koca as saying in an interview on Tuesday.

Another reason for the surge in infections is weddings, the Minister said, noting that the most serious spike was seen in the capital Ankara.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,572 new Covid-19 cases, which took the total number of infections in the country to 271,70.

Meanwhile, 47 people died in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,417.

Turkey reported the first Covid-19 case on March 11.

