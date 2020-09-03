TS EAMCET 2020 admit card released, download now

TSEAMCET Admit Card 2020: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released today i.e. September 3, 2020 on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET 2020.
"TS EAMCET-2020 Engineering (E) Stream Hall Ticket downloading service is enabled. Candidates are advised to download on or before 07-09-2020", TSCHE said in an official notification.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "EAMCET 2020 Admit Card Download"
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download and click your Admit Card also known as Hall Ticket
Candidates should note that it is compulsory to bring the admit card while appearing for the examination papers. Along with the date, time and name of EAMCET Exam Centre, the Admit Card should have your name, address, date of birth and other important details.
Since the entrance exam is being held amidst Coronavirus pandemic, detailed guidelines to be followed to contain the spread of the new virus are also mentioned on the hall ticket.
TS EAMCET Engineering for admission into engineering courses will be conducted on September 9, 10,11 and 14 with two shifts - 09 am to 12:oo pm and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm, each day.
A total of 1,42,860 candidates have registered for the exam and they include 25,512 candidates who will appear in the exams in Andhra Pradesh.
The syllabus of the exam EAMCET 2020 is decided by Board of Intermediate Education. The question is asked to the students to test the knowledge and understanding of the intermediate subjects. The syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.
As per the available details, the question paper for the 03-hour test will consist of a total of 160 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each based on subjects Maths /Biology/Biotechnology, Physics and Chemistry. No negative marking will be done for wrong answers.
The question paper contains questions in bilingual either in English and Telugu (OR) in English and Urdu languages.
Candidates, who have studied the qualifying examination in Telugu medium may opt for English and Telugu paper and a candidate studied Urdu medium may opt for English and Urdu paper.
Candidates should note that in case of any discrepancy in the questions in bilingual papers, which is because of ambiguity in translation, the English version of the question shall be treated as final.
The candidates who will secure qualifying marks in the exam and candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to the marks secured in EAMCET 2020 and 25 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.
