Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI

[The above photo is one of the number of imapges shared on Twitter to claim coronavirus guideline violation outside JEE Main exam centres.]
New Delhi: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday slammed the central government over 65 per cent attendance in the JEE Main 2020, saying many students missed the exam due to hasty move and lack of planning to provide necessary basic arrangements and demanded re-examination.
"As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main kickstarted from September 1 only around 65 per cent students appeared for the examination, and many centres in the country reported meagre attendance of less than 45 per cent", NSUI National Secretary Lokesh Chugh said.
"NSUI demands a re-examination for the students who have missed their chances to attend the entrance exam because of the hasty move to conduct JEE and lack of planning from the government in providing the necessary basic arrangements to take students to examination centres amid this pandemic so that a large majority of students will not miss out on this academic session", he added.
Slamming the government's move to conduct exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, NSUI condemns conducting JEE despite the concerns and demand from the students' community to postpone the examination considering the pandemic.
"Though the government had claimed that they have taken adequate measures for the smooth conduct of the examination and arranged transportation facilities for the students, the low attendance indicates that it is the failure of authority which denied the opportunity to many students to appear for the examination," Chugh said.
NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan had also demanded the government to arrange transportation facilities for students, especially those coming from rural areas.
The Congress also launched a nationwide campaign on August 28 to demand postponement of NEET and JEE examinations after the government's decision to conduct examinations in the month of September.
Also Read
