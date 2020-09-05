CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2020 from Sep 22, Datesheet out

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released on its official website cbse.nic.in the Date Sheet (Time Table) of Class XII and Class X Compartment exams 2020.
According to the Compartment datesheet, both Class 12th and 10th exams will begin on September 22, 2020. But. Class 12th exam will end on September 30, Class 10th exam will continue till September 28.
All papers will be held in the morning session and start at 10:30 am as per the CBSE Compartment 2020 Exam date shteet.
Direct link to download Datesheet for Compartment Examination September 2020: Class-X | Class-XII
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had started from Friday August 14, 2020 online registration of the Class XII (Class 12th) and Class X (Class 10th) students declared as Compartment. The last date of application was August 20, 2020.
The CBSE conducts Compartmental or Supplementary exams, also called as Improvement Exam, for Class XIIth and Xth every year for the candidates who are failed or have got E1/E2 grade in the annual examination conducted in the month of February/March.
As per the CBSE rules, a candidate failing in one of the five subjects of external examination is placed in Compartment in that subject provided he or she qualifies in all the subjects of internal assessment.
A candidate placed in IOP examination may reappear at the Compartmental examination held in July the same year, may avail second chance in March/April and third chance in July of next year.
The Compartment exam this year however is delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The CBSE 10th and 12th result is normally declared in May. This year however it was declared in July.
