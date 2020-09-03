No question of allowing Israeli planes to use our airspace: Kuwait

Kuwait: Kuwait on Wednesday denied reports that it had allowed Israeli planes to use its airspace while on the way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
UAE and Israel has finalised air travel after the deal the two countries signed on August 13. This is the first time a GCC country has openly signed what it called a "peace deal" with Israel.
Following this, some media reports claimed that the Emirate bound planes will use Kuwaiti airspace.
However, citing an anonymous official source, Arabic Kuwaiti daily Al-Qabas reported that Kuwait had no plans to allow Israeli flights to use its airspace in the near future.
"What is rumoured about the possibility of allowing Israeli planes to cross Kuwaiti airspace to reach the UAE is totally false," the government source told Al-Qabas.
Saudi Arabia had soon after UAE-Israel deal said that its position vis-a-vis diplomatic or any other type of relationship with Israel solely depends on the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Kingdom however gave permission for all flights between the UAE and other countries to travel through the Saudi airspace.
The altered flight policy followed a request from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority to the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation, Saudi foreign minister said though adding that its position on the Palestinian cause will not change due to this decision.
“The Kingdom’s firm position toward the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people will not change by allowing flights to and from the UAE to pass through Saudi airspace,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said. “The Kingdom appreciates all efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative.”
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
BJP leader Raja Singh, infamous for hate speeches, banned by Facebook
India now dominates strategic heights at Pangong Lake
Also Read
China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
Sadar Bazaar traders sceptical about PM Modi's 'Vocal about Local Toys'
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
Maharashtra tops India's suicide chart, Tamil Nadu next
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Karnataka Corona count crosses 3.5L, death toll nears 6K
Maharashtra Corona count now past 8 lakh, deaths too zoom again
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Clanging thalis, lighting diyas destroyed Indian economy: Ex Goa CM
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19