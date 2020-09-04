Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Friday dismissed a joint petition filed by six opposition-ruled states asking the top court to review its earlier order and postpone JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) because of the coronavirus.
This is the second time a request to postpone JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 has been rejected by the Supreme Court of India.
A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari took up the plea for in-chamber for urgent hearing Friday - three days after JEE Main 2020 started.
While JEE Main started on September 1 and continue till September 6, NEET 2020 has been scheduled for Sunday September 13, 2020.
The petitioners contended that if the August 17 order is not reviewed, then grave and irreparable harm and injury would befall the student community of the country and it will impact health, welfare and safety of the students/candidates appearing for the NEET/JEE examinations.
The petition was jointly filed by West Bengal Labour and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan Health and Family Welfare Minister Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, and Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Ravindra Samant.
"With regards to the second reason of losing a year, it is most respectfully submitted that this would be tantamount to putting the cart before the horse, as the submissions hereinabove have revealed. The review petitioners too do not desire for the students to lose an academic year, but wish to balance their health, safety and security and that of their family with not losing the current academic year," said the petition.
The Supreme Court of India however dismissed their plea, making it clear that JEE Main will continue and NEET 2020 will be held as per schedule.
The SC dismissal came even as there are reports that a huge number of students are unable to attend JEE Main because of various reasons that included lack of trasnport, fear of Coronavirus among others.
