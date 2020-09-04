Maharashtra gives one more chance to apply for 12 CETs

Maharashtra CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell has decided to open the registration window for all the 12 Common Entrance Tests (CETs), including MAH MCA CET 2020, conducted for admission to engineering and other professional courses.
According to the latest notification, students who have so far not able to apply for Common Entrance Tests conducted for different professional courses, can do so on September 7 and 8, 2020.
"In view of the larger interest of the Candidates/Aspirants, CET CELL has decided to to reopen the Form Filling/ Form Submission link of all the 12 CET Courses of Higher Education & Technical Education from Monday 7th September 2020(00.00Hrs) to Tuesday 8th September 2020(23.59 Hrs)", Maharashtra CET cell in the notification.
"Interested Candidates are hereby informed to Fill in/Completethe On-line application form for the CET,link for which are available on theCourse Web Pages through our official web site: www.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org", it added.
The 12 Entrance Tests are: MAH MCA CET 2020, MAH M.Arch CET 2020, MAH B.HMCT CET 2020, MAH M.HMCT CET 2020, MAH-LL.B-3 Year CET-2020, MAH-LL.B-5 Year CET-2020, MAH-B.Ed CET 2020 & B.Ed ELCT. -2020, MAH-M.Ed CET-2020 and MAH-B.Ed-M.Ed CET-2020.
"Candidates are advised to note that no further extension will be given", the CET Cell said.
"Candidates who have already submitted the application form will not be able to edit the submittedapplication form", it added.
"There is no provision for Centre change for already submitted application forms", it said.
"Candidates who have already registered for these courses and have already submitted their application form but wish to fill in the new form can do so, but their earlier application form fee will not be refunded. Such Candidate’s New/Latest form will be considered for generating Hall Ticke", the CET Cell said.
Candidates should note that MHT CET 2020 conducted for first year admission in Engineering Courses has not been mentioned in the list of CETs for which the application date is extended.
Earlier, Maharashtra had announced that all CETs will be held between October 1 to 15, 2020. "Detailed schedule will be individually published", the CET cell said.
