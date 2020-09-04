Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions

[Prince Khalid offered two rakat Sunnah prayer inside the Holy Kaaba after leading the washing ceremony Thursday. (Photo: SPA)]
Makkah: Makkah Emir and Governor Prince Khalid Al-Faisal led the washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah on Thursday in the presence of a number of dignitaries including Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais.
The washing ceremony was held following intensive precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba is conducted only once a year and is performed during the first Hijri month of Muharram al Haraam.
Accordingly, a ceremony led by Makkah Governor Prince Khalid al Faisal to wash the Holy Kaaba (Ghusl e Kaaba) was held on Thursday 15th of Muharram 1442H as per Islamic Calendar corresponding to September 03, 2020.
Upon his arrival at the Grand Holy Mosque, the Makkah emir, who is also an adviser to King Salman, was received by Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, and a number of officials, Saudi Gazette reported.
Then, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal washed the Holy Kaaba from inside and rubbed its walls using pieces of cloth soaked with a special mixture of Zamzam water and rose oil.
The ceremonial washing of Kaaba is held following the example of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who washed it after entering it at the time of the conquest of Makkah.
Earlier, the sacred event used to take place twice a year - first on the 15th of Shabaan (the month preceding the fasting month of Ramadan) and for the second time in mid-Muharram (the month after Dul Hijjah when Muslims perform Haj).
However, considering the safety of pilgrims, Kaaba washing ceremony in the month of Shaban that sees a huge rush of pilgrims is cancelled since 2015.
The other event associated with the Holy Kaaba which is keenly watched worldover is chainging of Kiswa - Kaaba clothing. The ceremony is held on 9th of Dhul Hijjah - Youme Arafa, the day when all the pilgrims station at Mount Arafat and Makkah Haram premises is empty.
