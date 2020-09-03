logo
BJP leader Raja Singh, infamous for hate speeches, banned by Facebook

Thursday September 3, 2020 1:58 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Raja Singh

New Delhi: Facebook on Thursday banned T Raja Singh - BJP leader and member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly representing the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, for violating its policy around content promoting violence and hate.

Along with Facebook, the social media giant also banned Raja Singh, infamous for hate speeches, from Instagram.

"We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform", news agency PTI reported citing a statement sent by a Facebook spokesperson via e-mail.

Facebook's action against Raja Singh comes as it faces growing political pressure in India over its handling of extremist content.

Facebook listed Raja Singh under it's ""dangerous individuals and organisations policy", and said he will not be allowed to maintain a presence on the platform.

Facebook also said it will remove pages, groups and accounts set up to represent Raja Singh.

The move came after a parliamentary committee grilled a top Facebook executive after the social media giant was accused of bias and not acting against anti-Muslim posts on its platform.

Earlier, Congress too had accused the Facebook of being bias towards BJP and its leaders. Congress had in fact named Facebook's India policy chief, Ankhi Das of having "contacts" with BJP's top leadership.

