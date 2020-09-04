Karnataka adds over 9K new Covid-19 patients, total jumps to 3.79 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 9,280 more coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 3.79 lakh, even as 6,161 more patients recovered, an official said on Friday.
"Today, 9,280 new positive cases have been reported and 6,161 patients cured and discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.
Of the total 3.79 lakh cases in Karnataka, 99,101 are active. As many as 785 patients are in the ICUs.
Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 2,963 more infections, increasing its tally to 1.41 lakh, of which 41,646 are active.
Mysuru accounted for 776 infections, followed by Ballari (447), Dakshina Kannada (428), Tumkur (424), Shivamogga (350), Hassan (340), and Dharwad (297).
In the last 24 hours, 116 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the Coronavirus death toll in Karnataka to 6,170.
However, on a positive note, 6,161 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 2.74 lakh in Karnataka.
Meanwhile, with 83,341 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 39,36,747 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.
Out of total confirmed cases, 8,31,124 are the active cases, while a total of 30,37,151 have recovered from the virus so far.
"Less than two per cent of the active cases are on ventilators; two per cent is in ICUs; and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support. This is due to early detection, early hospitalisation and effective clinical management based on the Standard Treatment Protocol," the Health Ministry said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,43,844 cases and 25,586 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,65,730 cases and 4,200 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Also Read
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
No question of allowing Israeli planes to use our airspace: Kuwait
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
Maharashtra tops India's suicide chart, Tamil Nadu next
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count crosses 3.5L, death toll nears 6K
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
BJP leader Raja Singh, infamous for hate speeches, banned by Facebook
Clanging thalis, lighting diyas destroyed Indian economy: Ex Goa CM
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19