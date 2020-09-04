logo
Karnataka adds over 9K new Covid-19 patients, total jumps to 3.79 lakh

In the last 24 hours, 116 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the Coronavirus death toll in Karnataka to 6,170

Friday September 4, 2020 10:53 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Karnataka Corona Update

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 9,280 more coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 3.79 lakh, even as 6,161 more patients recovered, an official said on Friday.

"Today, 9,280 new positive cases have been reported and 6,161 patients cured and discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Of the total 3.79 lakh cases in Karnataka, 99,101 are active. As many as 785 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru remains Corona Hotspot

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 2,963 more infections, increasing its tally to 1.41 lakh, of which 41,646 are active.

Mysuru accounted for 776 infections, followed by Ballari (447), Dakshina Kannada (428), Tumkur (424), Shivamogga (350), Hassan (340), and Dharwad (297).

In the last 24 hours, 116 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the Coronavirus death toll in Karnataka to 6,170.

However, on a positive note, 6,161 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 2.74 lakh in Karnataka.

India Corona Update

Meanwhile, with 83,341 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 39,36,747 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of total confirmed cases, 8,31,124 are the active cases, while a total of 30,37,151 have recovered from the virus so far.

"Less than two per cent of the active cases are on ventilators; two per cent is in ICUs; and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support. This is due to early detection, early hospitalisation and effective clinical management based on the Standard Treatment Protocol," the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,43,844 cases and 25,586 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,65,730 cases and 4,200 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

