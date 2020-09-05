Covid-19 Update: India inches closer to becoming 2nd worst hit nation

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded the highest spike of 86,432 cases taking the total tally to 40,23,179 cases - about 65,000 less than the total infection in Brazil, currently 2nd worst hit country in the world.
India has been reporting over 85,000 Corona cases since last few days, and if the trend persists, India will today itself replace Brazil as the 2nd worst hit country with the pandemic.
As per the latest update, India as of now is the third worst hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 62,00,518 and 40,91,801 total cases, respectively.
As for the new Covid-19 deaths, a total of 1,089 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 69,561, according to Union Health Ministry data revealed today.
Out of the total confirmed cases, 8,46,395 are the active cases, while a total of 31,07,223 have recovered from the virus so far. With 77,072 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.23 per cent.
The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,63,069 cases and 25,969 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,76,506 cases and 4,276 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,59,346 tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 47,738,491.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Also Read
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count crosses 3.5L, death toll nears 6K
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
BJP leader Raja Singh, infamous for hate speeches, banned by Facebook
No question of allowing Israeli planes to use our airspace: Kuwait
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19