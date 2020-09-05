logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Corona Update

Covid-19 Update: India inches closer to becoming 2nd worst hit nation

As for the new Covid-19 deaths, a total of 1,089 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 69,561

Saturday September 5, 2020 11:40 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

India Corona Update

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded the highest spike of 86,432 cases taking the total tally to 40,23,179 cases - about 65,000 less than the total infection in Brazil, currently 2nd worst hit country in the world.

India has been reporting over 85,000 Corona cases since last few days, and if the trend persists, India will today itself replace Brazil as the 2nd worst hit country with the pandemic.

As per the latest update, India as of now is the third worst hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 62,00,518 and 40,91,801 total cases, respectively.

New Covid-19 Deaths reported today

As for the new Covid-19 deaths, a total of 1,089 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 69,561, according to Union Health Ministry data revealed today.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 8,46,395 are the active cases, while a total of 31,07,223 have recovered from the virus so far. With 77,072 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.23 per cent.

The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,63,069 cases and 25,969 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,76,506 cases and 4,276 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,59,346 tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 47,738,491.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo