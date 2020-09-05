logo
DTE Polytechnic Admission 2020: Last date of application extended again

Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25

Saturday September 5, 2020 7:25 AM, ummid.com News Network

DTE Polytechnic Admission 2020

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended once again the last date to apply for admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, Polytechnic Diploma, for the acedmic year 2020-21.

Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25, 2020. It was later extended till September 04, 2020. As per the latest update, the last date of online registration has now been extended till September 10, 2020.

How to apply for DTE Post SSC Diploma Admission

  1. Click here to go to the official website: poly20.dtemaharashtra.org.
  2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
  3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
  4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
  5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

The DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List. As per the new schedule, display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on September 13, instead of September 07 as finalised earlier.

The original date to release the DTE Post SSC Admission Merit List 2020 was August 28.

Important Dates

Onliine Registration: August 10 to September 10, 2020 (As per the revised schedule)

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 13, 2020

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 14 to 16, 2020 upto 05:00 pm

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 18, 2020

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2020

DTE Maharashtra had started student registration from August 10. DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round Admission 2019-20 and 2018-19, along with the round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

