DTE Polytechnic Admission 2020: Last date of application extended again

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended once again the last date to apply for admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, Polytechnic Diploma, for the acedmic year 2020-21.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25, 2020. It was later extended till September 04, 2020. As per the latest update, the last date of online registration has now been extended till September 10, 2020.
The DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List. As per the new schedule, display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on September 13, instead of September 07 as finalised earlier.
The original date to release the DTE Post SSC Admission Merit List 2020 was August 28.
Onliine Registration: August 10 to September 10, 2020 (As per the revised schedule)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 13, 2020
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 14 to 16, 2020 upto 05:00 pm
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 18, 2020
Onliine Registration: August 10 to September 10, 2020 (As per the revised schedule)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 13, 2020
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 14 to 16, 2020 upto 05:00 pm
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 18, 2020
DTE Maharashtra had started student registration from August 10. DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round Admission 2019-20 and 2018-19, along with the round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Also Read
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count crosses 3.5L, death toll nears 6K
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
BJP leader Raja Singh, infamous for hate speeches, banned by Facebook
No question of allowing Israeli planes to use our airspace: Kuwait
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19