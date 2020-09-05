DTE Post HSC Diploma 2020: Last date to apply extended for 2nd time

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended for a second time the last date to apply for admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy/Surface Coating/Hotel Management & Catering Technology, for the acedmic year 2020-21.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post HSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 25, 2020. It was first extended till September 04, 2020, and now till September 10, 2020, as per the latest update.
The DTE Maharashtra has also changed the Post HSC Diploma admission CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List. As per the new schedule, display of the Post HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on September 13, instead of September 07 as finalised earlier.
The original date to release the DTE Post HSC Admission Merit List 2020 was August 28.
Onliine Registration for Post HSC Diploma Admission: August 10 to September 10, 2020 (As per the revised schedule)
Display of the Post HSC Diploma Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 13, 2020
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 14 to 16, 2020 upto 05:00 pm
Display of the Post HSC Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 18, 2020
The DTE had started student registration for Post HSC Diploma admission from August 10. The DTE had also released the detailed schedule, along with CAP Round dates, later.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
