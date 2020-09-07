January 2021 onwards, Microsoft Edge, IE 11 will not run Adobe Flash Player

New Delhi: Microsoft has announced to end support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 at the end of 2020.
As previously announced in July 2017, Adobe will stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.
"In the new Microsoft Edge, Adobe Flash Player will be removed by January 2021. After December 2020, you will no longer receive ‘Security Update for Adobe Flash Player' from Microsoft that applies to Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11," Microsoft programme manager Suchithra Gopinath said in a statement.
Microsoft will continue providing security updates to Adobe Flash Player and maintain OS and browser compatibility through the end of 2020.
Beginning in January 2021, Adobe Flash Player will be disabled by default and all versions older than the one released in June 2020 will be blocked.
In a separate blog post, Adobe said that some enterprise customers may still require Flash Player commercial support and licensing beyond 2020 to run internal business systems.
"For these instances, enterprise customers should contact our official distribution licensing partner HARMAN," Adobe said, adding it will continue issuing regular Flash Player security patches while maintaining operating system and browser compatibility through the end of 2020.
"The end users will be prompted on their machines to uninstall Adobe Flash Player later this year", it said.
Microsoft is planning to release an update called "Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player" for users that will permanently kill Flash Player on Windows.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter
Bihar Election 2020: No longer about fear of Lalu, Nitish's good governance
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Also Read
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
FIR against actress Ragini, 11 others for drug links in Kannada film industry
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19