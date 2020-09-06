Early detection vital in treating kids with Covid-19 anxiety: Study

London: Researchers have revealed that early identification and treatment is vital to avoid long-term mental health consequences from Covid-19 among children and young people.
The study, published in the journal Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapy, highlights how health anxieties can be triggered by changes like returning to school and argue that young people need time to readjust to routine and to deal with emotions after such a prolonged period at home.
For some, ongoing concerns about health, triggered by the invisible threat posed by Covid-19, could interfere with life, and parents and teachers need to be aware of signs such as excessive hand washing, and reassurance-seeking about health-related worries.
"Children are not immune to worries about their health, or the health of those around them. It is essential that we are able to recognise when normal concerns around Covid become more problematic," said study author Jo Daniels from the University of Bath in the UK.
Signs of stress in children may include tummy ache, sleeping problems and not engaging in normally enjoyable activities; for those particularly affected by health-related anxiety, "You might expect to see excessive hand-washing, exaggerated avoidance of touching objects for fear of picking up the virus, or repeated reassurance seeking from adults in addition to the usual signs of stress and worry," Daniels added.
According to the researchers, Children may not always be able to describe or verbalise their concerns clearly, so they are looking for marked changes in behaviour or worries that get in the way of living life to the full.
The team behind the study suggest health anxieties in children might be triggered by an immediate family member becoming ill, a shielding member of the household, or perhaps because of raised family tensions due to parental health-related worries.
In these scenarios, they advise parents and teachers to seek professional help where needed.Their guidance offers suggestions about how cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), including CBT conducted online or by phone, can be an effective treatment option to address children and young people's health anxieties.
During the pandemic, the team have previously highlighted mental health vulnerabilities including health anxiety in adults, and loneliness in children and young people.They recommend that parents or teachers who notice that a child or young person is worried about health should offer them the opportunity to talk about their worries by gently listening to their concerns, and then encouraging them to find ways to gradually face and overcome their fears.
Simple interventions that may be helpful could include correcting misunderstandings surrounding covid and the necessary precautions, the study noted.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
FIR against actress Ragini, 11 others for drug links in Kannada film industry
Also Read
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Bihar Election 2020: No longer about fear of Lalu, Nitish's good governance
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
No question of allowing Israeli planes to use our airspace: Kuwait
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19