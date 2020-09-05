Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 9,746 more Covid cases raising the state's tally to 3.89 lakh even as 9,102 more patients recovered from the virus, an official said on Saturday.
"On Saturday, 9,746 new positive cases are reported and 9,102 persons have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.
Bengaluru reported 3,093 more cases raising the city tally to 1.44 lakh, of which 41,479 were active. The highest number of coronavirus cases in the southern state were concentrated in Bengaluru.
Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 790 infections, followed by Belagavi (473), Davangere (395), Dakshina Kannada (377), Ballari (366), Hassan (347), Shivamogga (346) and Mandya (246).
As many as 128 more patients died of the virus increasing the statewide toll to 6,298.
However, on a positive note 9,102 more patients have recovered from the virus raising the number of recoveries to 2.83 lakh. Of 3.89 lakh, 99,617 were active cases while 769 were in the ICU.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday recorded the highest spike of 86,432 cases taking its tally to 40,23,179 cases - about 65,000 less than the total infection in Brazil, currently 2nd worst hit country in the world.
As per the latest update, India as of now is the third worst hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 62,00,518 and 40,91,801 total cases, respectively.
