Corona Update: With 41,13,811 cases, India now just 9K behind Brazil

New Delhi: With a massive spike of 90,632 cases, including 1,065 fresh deaths, India's Covid-19 tally on Sunday crossed 4.1 million with a total of 4,113,811 cases.
Out of the total 41,13,811 cases, 8,62,320 are active cases, 31,80,865 have been cured and discharged so far while 70,626 lost the battle against the deadly virus and died. In the last 24 hours, 73,642 patients were discharged while 15,925 fresh cases came up.
While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.32 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.72 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,83,862 cases including 26,276 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,92,654 tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,88,31,145.
On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 62,45,112 and 41,23,000 total cases, respectively. India is now a few cases short of crossing Brazil.
Till now, a total of 2,68,37,146 people have been infected with the deadly Covid-19 virus across the world while a total of 8,79,307 people have died due to it. The maximum number of deaths occurred in the US followed by Brazil and India.
