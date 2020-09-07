logo
JEE Main September 2020 Answer Key: All that you need to know

Monday September 7, 2020 9:24 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Main Sep 2020 Answer Key

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday completed holding of JEE Main II from September 1 to 6, 2020 amidst Coronavirus scare and a strong demand to postpone it further.

JEE Main - Joint Entrance Exam conducted for admission in first year engineering is hel twice a year. While JEE Main I is conducted in January, JEE Main II is held in April.

Accordingly, JEE Main I January 2020 was held as per the announced schedule. JEE Main Janauary 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper and Result were also declared in time.

JEE Main II 2020 scheduled in April however was delayed and rescheduled in September because of Coronavirus. As the exams are over, focus now is on JEE Main Answer Key, Question Paper and OMR Sheet of students.

JEE Main Answer Key Sep 2020

NTA releases JEE Main Answer Key, Question Paper and OMR Sheet of students within few days after the exam is over.

The NTA had conducted JEE Main I from January 06 to January 11, 2020 in Online Mode. JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key was released three days later i.e. on January 13, 2020.

Hence it is expected that JEE Main September 2020 Answer Key, along with Question Paper and OMR Sheet, could be released in a day or two.

How to check JEE Main Sep 2020 Answer Keys

  1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nic.in.
  2. Click on View Question Paper or Challenge Answer Key JEE Main 2020 on the bottom of the home page.
  3. Choose one of the two options mentioned. Log in using Application ID and password.
  4. Click on the appropriate link to download the JEE Main Answer Keys/Question Papers.
  5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.

Candidates should note that after releasing the Answer Key, NTA also gives a chance to raise objection in case there is any error or doubt.

How to challenge JEE Main Answer Key

NTA provides a special link to raise objections on Answer Key. The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) as processing fee for each question challenged.

The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

Students should also note that JEE Main September 2020 Result will be declared soon after the release of JEE Answer Key. The NTA has so far not confirmed any specific date to release the result.

JEE Main percentile is calculated based on the score of a candidate in JEE Main I and JEE Main II.

