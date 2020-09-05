Railway Recruitment: Pending exams for 1.4 lakh NTPC, other posts from Dec 15

New Delhi: The Indian Railways, in asociation with Railway Recruitment Board (RRB),
will start conducting NTPC, level -1 posts, and Isolated and Ministerial Category under CEN 01/2019 for 1.4 lakh posts for which it received applications, from December 15 this year, officials said on Saturday.
"We have invited some applications for recruitment in various categories for 1.4 lakh posts. These were notified during the pre-Covid period," Railways CEO V K Yadav said at a virtual press conference.
"The national transporter received 2.42 crore applications for 1.4 lakh vacancies", the CEO added.
"Scrutiny of these applications was completed but due to Covid-19 pandemic, a computer-based examination cannot be completed," Yadav said.
A total of 1 lakh 40 thousand 640 vacancies were notified for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Isolated and Ministerial category and Level -1 posts in the year 2019.
The online application was invited between March 1 and 31, 2019. The exams however were pending the Coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown.
"Railways has decided to start exams for all three categories of vacancies from December 15. A detailed schedule will be announced very soon," Yadav added.
