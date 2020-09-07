Majority of expat women employed in Oman govt sector are Indians

Muscat: Indian women accounted for the most number of expat female employees in Oman's government sector, according to a report by the Middle Eastern country's National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).
The NCSI's 2020 Statistical Yearbook revealed that Indian females topped the list at 4,604, Gulf News reported.
The data also said that Indian women comprised 37 per cent of the total Indian workforce employed in the government sector in 2019.
Egyptian female employees came second on the list at 3,090, followed by Sudanese women.
Non-Omani GCC women were the fewest, with only 36 employed in the country's public sector.
As per the data, majority of the expatriate women workers are employed in the education sector, closely followed by human health and social activities, and other service activities.
The skill levels of expatriate women were highest among technical and limited skills labourers, the report revealed.
However the August bulletin of NCSI for 2020 showed that there has been an 18.8 per cent decline in the expatriate workforce in Oman's government sector and 12 per cent in the private sector compared to last year, Gulf News reported.
The expatriate population has also reduced this year as compared to previous year by 10.2 per cent among Bangladeshis, 14.5 per cent among Indians, 11.9 per cent among Pakistanis and 1.1 per cent among Egyptians.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter
Bihar Election 2020: No longer about fear of Lalu, Nitish's good governance
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Also Read
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
FIR against actress Ragini, 11 others for drug links in Kannada film industry
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19