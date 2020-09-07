Plaint against NTA Director after NEET student commits suicide

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after a girl student committed suicide in Tamil Nadu after being unable to get her admit card to appear for NEET.
The complaint against the DG was submitted at the Parliament police station here by NSUI General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa.
In his complaint, Kariyappa alleged that a 17-year old girl from Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district committed suicide after she did not get the admit card to appear for NEET.
Kariyappa in his complaint also said that the NSUI has been demanding postponement of NEET and JEE in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
He said students are under huge mental pressure because of the decision taken by the government to conduct the exams amid the ongoing pandemic.
The NSUI also demanded the resignation of the NTA Director General and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
The NSUI also cited the flood situation in several states like Bihar and Assam, where students are facing difficulty to reach their examination centres.
