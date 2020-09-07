Rhea Chakraborty accuses Sushant's sister of forgery, lodges plaint

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed police complaint against Priyanka Singh, sister of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for allegedly getting a bogus prescription for the actor to help him with his anxiety issue.
In her six- page long complaint, the actress shared that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein "he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka".
In the complaint, Rhea starts off by stating that she knew Sushant for many years, going on to share that they got close after attending a party in April 2019.
"We officially moved in together in December 2019 at our residence in Mount Blanc, Bandra, Mumbai, and I resided there to the 8th of June 2020", the complaint said.
"Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person", Rhea's lawyer said.
The complaint has been filed on the basis of WhatsApp exchanges between the actor and his sister, as the complaint said Sushant was shown as an Out Patient Department patient at the RML hospital when he was actually in Mumbai on June 8. As per the chats, three medicines were prescribed for Sushant.
"I say that it is also surprising that Dr Tarun Kumar being a cardiologist sought first to prescribe a person he didn't know and had never met with psychotropic substances. I say that the deceased died merely 5 days after he obtained the said prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka and the said Dr Kumar," the document read.
"Given the death of the deceased and the investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death, it is imperative that the action of Priyanka Singh and said Dr Kumar, and other known and unknown persons who conspired to prescribe the deceased, such controlled substance ought to be investigated well," the complaint added.
Rhea stated that it is imperative that the actions of Priyanka and others be investigated and that "it be determined as to how they came to provide to the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription".
"It is also required to be investigated as to whether the deceased then proceeded to take the medicines thus prescribed, which may have contributed to his death and/or further deteriorated his mental health," read the complaint.
She said she tried to dissuade him from taking medication not prescribed by his doctors, but Sushant "insisted" on taking medicines as "his sister was prescribing him".
"The deceased then proceeded to ask me to leave the house as his other sister Meethu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him. It was thus that I came to leave our residence and this was also the last time I saw the deceased alive," Rhea said in the complaint.
Earlier in the day, Rhea appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second consecutive day in connection with the ongoing probe into a possible drugs connection in Sushant's death.
On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drugs-related allegations emerged in the death case.
Also Read
