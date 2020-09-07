"SheCodes Innovation Challenge" launched, read details

Bengaluru: Dell Technologies in association with Atal Innovation Mission, an initiative of government think-tank Niti Aayog, on Monday launched the SheCodes Innovation Challenge aimed to encourage girls to create, tinker, sustain and innovate.
The challenge is focused on innovations amongst eight categories, including water conservation and management, waste Management, clean energy, smart mobility, health, agri-tech, architecture and design, and UN Sustainable Development Goals.
From the entries invited across India, 25 top girl teams will be selected, basis two screening phases.
The process will lead to the selection of the final eight teams, who will then take part in "Student Entrepreneurship Programme" that will help these innovators with internship, product development, patent and product launch.
"Through this platform, some of the most innovative students of India will be participating in this girl-only teams challenge and they will undergo rigorous training to enhance their 21st century skills," Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in a statement.
This initiative intends to reach out to 125,000 girl children approximately and impact 3,600 children with an innovative mindset.
Through this programme, Dell Technologies and Niti Aayog will be equipping the girls with critical skills like problem-solving, critical thinking and leadership.
The aim is to inculcate healthy thirst for growth and self-sustenance inside their young minds, to enable them to thrive as powerful leaders.
"We hope to encourage girls to pursue their dreams, by ensuring that they have access to the best resources available," said Aongus Hegarty, President, International Markets, Dell Technologies.
"We aim to give these girls the platform that will enable them and accelerate their readiness to be future leaders and entrepreneurs," he said.
