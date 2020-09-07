West Bengal decides not to implement National Education Policy 2020

Kolkata: West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said that the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is against the federal structure of the country and that the state has decided not to implement it for now.
It would not be implemented for the time being as more discussions need to be held on the NEP-2020, he said while objecting to the Centre's decision to exclude Bengali from the list of classical languages.
"The NEP-2020 is against the federal structure, and undermines the role of states. We are against the move. It is an effort to centralise the education system and curb the jurisdiction of states," Chatterjee said, soon after attending a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NEP-2020.
Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had constituted a six-member expert committee to give its views and suggestions on the NEP-2020 and formally respond to the Centre on the issue. The committee had submitted its observations to the government in the last week of August.
"This new education policy does not have the required flexibility to reach out to the maximum number of students in a country like ours, which is so diverse in nature in terms of linguistic differences. Rather, it will destroy the federal structure envisioned within the constitutional framework," the Minister said, adding that the West Bengal government does not support the new policy.
Earlier in the day, Modi had addressed the Governors' Conference on the 'Role of NEP in Transforming Higher Education', wherein he said that "maximum flexibility" would be shown in implementing the NEP-2020.
The Union Cabinet had approved the new NEP in July, replacing the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. The Centre says the new education policy aims to pave the way for transformational reforms in both school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter
Bihar Election 2020: No longer about fear of Lalu, Nitish's good governance
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Also Read
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
FIR against actress Ragini, 11 others for drug links in Kannada film industry
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19