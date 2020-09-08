logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » International

India, China forces clash at LAC again

The incident happened in areas adjoining Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso (Lake) on Monday

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:09 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

India China Clashes today

New Delhi: India and China indulged in a fresh skirmish at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where the militaries of both countries fired in the air to scare and push back each other.

The incident happened in areas adjoining Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso (Lake) on Monday.

China issued a statement that the Indian army "blatantly fired threats" to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take "countermeasures to stabilise the situation on the ground".

"India's actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments," China stated.

The statement said it is serious military provocations and are of very bad nature.

"We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again," said Chinese People's Liberation Army's Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shuili in a statement.

"Warning Shots"

Meanwhile, referring to the said incident, a source in the Indian Army said "warning shots" were fired after Chinese soldiers fired at Indian positions and there was a limited exchange.

"Troops on the border have been on high alert ever since they took control of Kaala top and Helmet top", Indian Army source said.

"Chinese troops have been making advances to regain control of the two strategic peaks overlooking PLA camps", sourcses said.

India and China are engaged in around four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo