India, China forces clash at LAC again

New Delhi: India and China indulged in a fresh skirmish at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where the militaries of both countries fired in the air to scare and push back each other.
The incident happened in areas adjoining Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso (Lake) on Monday.
China issued a statement that the Indian army "blatantly fired threats" to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take "countermeasures to stabilise the situation on the ground".
"India's actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments," China stated.
The statement said it is serious military provocations and are of very bad nature.
"We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again," said Chinese People's Liberation Army's Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shuili in a statement.
Meanwhile, referring to the said incident, a source in the Indian Army said "warning shots" were fired after Chinese soldiers fired at Indian positions and there was a limited exchange.
"Troops on the border have been on high alert ever since they took control of Kaala top and Helmet top", Indian Army source said.
"Chinese troops have been making advances to regain control of the two strategic peaks overlooking PLA camps", sourcses said.
India and China are engaged in around four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.
On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter
Bihar Election 2020: No longer about fear of Lalu, Nitish's good governance
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
Postpone JEE Main/NEET 2020: SC dismisses 6 ministers' joint petition
Also Read
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured
Ban leaves parents relieved, but 'PUBG Lovers' are disappointed
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
FIR against actress Ragini, 11 others for drug links in Kannada film industry
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
Revealed: What supercomputer analysis of genes revealed about Covid-19