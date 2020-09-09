Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The National spokesman of the Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Pandey, has been booked by Aligarh police for terming Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students as 'terrorists' and calling the institution 'a seminary for terrorists' in an interview.
Following a complaint lodged by the AMU authorities, the Civil Lines Police booked Pandey under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 153B (assertion prejudicial to national integration) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to the FIR, Pandey had also called AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan a 'traitor' and the university as "an institution being a classroom of terrorists" during an interview to a news channel.
The AMU authorities in the complaint said it could vitiate not only the atmosphere of the university but also spoil the communal harmony in the city.
"This statement was issued to hurt the sentiments of those who love AMU and a particular community in order to spread hatred between two communities," said the FIR.
AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said taking cognisance of a viral video on social media, police have registered a complaint against Pandey.
"We have demanded that the video be removed from various social media platforms as it could create differences between two communities and strict action be taken against the accused," the AMU spokesman added.
According to the AMU officials, Pandey's controversial statement comes after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank praised the university and hailed its founder, teachers and students as 'nationalists' while inaugurating a university examination centre online in August.
