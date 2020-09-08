Munawwar Rana's two daughters put under house arrest

Lucknow: Two daughters of well-known poet Munawwar Rana have been placed under house arrest after they gave a call for staging a protest against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.
Rana's daughters, Sumaiya Rana and Uzma Parveen, had asked people to gather near the chief minister's residence and beat 'thalis' to make their voices heard.
A large number of policemen were seen outside the Silver Heights Apartments in Kaiserbagh area where they live.
The police spokesman said that since Section 144 is in force in the state capital, no congregation of people could be allowed.
The two sisters first hit headlines after they participated in an anti-CAA protests held in Lucknow in December-January.
Cases against them were registered on charges of public obstruction, making objectionable comments on social media, violating Section 144 and disturbing peace.
Munawwar Rana's two daughters were among the 160, named and unnamed, women booked by police for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while theyr were protesting at Lucknow's iconic Clock Tower.
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Paswan's LJP prepares list for 143 seats, wants Nitish removed as leader
