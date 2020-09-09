Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407

Mumbai: A day after recording a peak of 423 deaths, Maharashtra Covid-19 fatalities fell to 380 on Tuesday but new cases were again significantly high, health officials said here.
With 20,131 new cases -- dropping significantly from a peak of 23,350 on September 6 -- the state's total tally zoomed to 943,772. With 380 more fatalities, down from the peak of 423 on September 7, the state's death toll shot up to 27,407.
There was one death roughly every 4 minutes and 839 new cases every hour. The state recovery rate again dropped from 71.38 per cent to 71.26 per cent, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 2.9 per cent on Tuesday.
Of the latest fatalities, 68 were reported in Pune, 56 in Nagpur, 42 in Mumbai, 28 in Sangli, 25 in Kolhapur, 23 in Nashik, 22 in Thane, 16 each in Jalgaon and Satara, 12 in Solapur - all in the upper bracket.
Against this, a high of 13,234 recovered patients returned home, taking the total recoveries in Maharashtra to 672,556 till date, considerably higher than the 243,446 active cases now.
There were 9 deaths each in Ahmednagar and Nanded, 7 each in Aurangabad, Beed, Amravati and Chandrapur, 5 in Latur, 3 each in Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, 1 each in Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, besides 2 from other states/countries - all in the lower bracket.
The day witnessed a sharp spike in fatalities from Nagpur, Sangli, Kolhapur Nasik, Jalgaon, and Satara, even as five districts in the state reported zero deaths.
Remaining in the sub-50 range for the past 29 days, with 42 fatalities Mumbai's death toll rose to 7,942 and the number of corona cases shot up by 1,346 to to 158,756.
Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the edge as deaths spiral and cases pile up, with the fatalities shooting up by 70 to 13,469 and 3,868 new infectees taking the total cases to 369,968.
Pune district's cases total 207,435 till date, with the fatalities increasing from 4,470 a day earlier to 4,538.
Thane district at the third spot witnessed 146,220 cases and its death toll increased from 3,986 the previous day to 4,008.
With 96 more fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased from 5,757 to 5,853 and the case tally zoomed up by 5,264 to 251,068 now.
Nashik circle recorded 2,628 fatalities and 119,740 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle's 1,612 deaths and 56,636 cases, and Nagpur circle recorded 1,232 deaths and 52,272 cases.
Aurangabad circle had 1,005 fatalities and 36,992 cases, Latur circle recorded 982 fatalities and 34,173 cases, followed by Akola division with 540 deaths and 21,998 cases.
Meanwhile, the number of people sent in home quarantine sharply increased from 15,17,066 to 15,57,305 while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 38,349 to 38,141 on Tuesday.
