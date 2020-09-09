logo
Nutanix allies with Microsoft Azure for smooth Hybrid Cloud solution

Wednesday September 9, 2020 6:11 PM, IANS

Bengaluru: Enterprise Cloud computing firm Nutanix on Tuesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to deliver a Hybrid Cloud solution with seamless application, data and license mobility.

As part of the collaboration, both companies will focus on extending Nutanix Hybrid Cloud infrastructure to Azure.

Explaining the reason behind the partnership, Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix said:

"We know customers are looking for solutions to truly — and simply — advance their cloud journey. This partnership helps us deliver a single software stack across public and private clouds, resulting in increased agility, streamlined operations, and significant cost savings."

Microsoft and Nutanix will offer customers seamless sales and support experiences.

Azure Credits

Microsoft Azure customers will be able to use their existing Azure credits, as part of Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), to purchase Nutanix software.

In turn, Nutanix customers will be able to port their existing term licenses to Nutanix Clusters on Azure or get on-demand consumption of Nutanix software through the Azure Marketplace.

"Many companies face complexities when managing hybrid cloud environments across private and public clouds. We are excited to collaborate with Nutanix to give customers flexibility and a seamless experience with hybrid Nutanix and Azure solutions," said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud and AI, at Microsoft.

