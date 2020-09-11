Karnataka now has over 1 lakh Active Corona Cases

Bengaluru: With Karnataka reporting as many as 9,217 new Covid-19 positive cases, the state's tally of active cases breached the 1 lakh-mark on Thursday.
According to the health department bulletin, Karnataka also reported 129 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 6,937.
On a brighter note, as many as 7,021 patients were discharged after their recovery.
The bulletin further revealed that of the total 9,217 fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban continued to lead the chart with 3,161 cases.
The bulletin said that out of the total 101,537 active cases, 100,769 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 768 are in ICU.
"This takes the total number of infections in the state to 430,947 and the death toll to 6,937," the note maintained.
According to the bulletin, 33 out of the total 129 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by 13 deaths in Mysuru, nine each in Dakshina Kannada and Hassan and eight each in Dharwad and Uttara Kannada districts.
A total of 3,58,6150 samples have been tested so far, out of which 54,709 were tested on Thursday alone.
Meanwhile, total corona cases in India on Friday jumped to 4.47 million with 75,062 deaths and 3.47 million recoveries. India is currently second worst hit country after the United States as far as the total number of Covid-19 infections are concerned.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Indian troops at vantage point overlooking PLA positions at Pangong Lake
Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Mumbai court reserves order till Friday
Also Read
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
Indian-origin Engineer accuses Facebook of 'profiting off hate', resigns
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert