UGC NET 2020 rescheduled to Sep 24

UGC NET Sep 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed and rescheduled UGC NET 2020 to September 24.
UGC NET 2020 was originally scheduled in June. It was however postponed due to Coronavirus and was scheduled to be held from September 16 to 25, 2020.
The NTA however postponed UGC NET 2020 once again - this time because of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 which will be held on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September 2020.
"UGC-NET 2020 will now be held from 24th September onwards. This is due to some common candidates in both the exams and the requests received thereof", the NTA said in an official notification released today.
"The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently", it added.
"The downloading of UGC NET 2020 Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Examination Centre, Date, Shift and timing of Examination will be announced shortly on the official website of UGC-NET Examination 2020 ugcnet.nta.nic.in", the NTA said.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.
Candidates who have scored at least 55% in their master’s degree are eligible for NET.
