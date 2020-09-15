logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

DTE Direct 2nd Year Diploma 2020: Last date extended for 2nd time

Last date of application and document verification was earlier fixed as August 27, but was later extended till September 07

Tuesday September 15, 2020 8:40 AM, ummid.com News Network

DSD 20 Last Date of application extended

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020-21: The last date of Application and Online Registration for admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology has been extended for a second time.

The last date of application and document verification was earlier fixed as August 27. It was later extended till September 07, 2020. As per the latest DTE notification, the last date has now been extended till September 22, 2020.

How to apply for DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Yr Diploma Admission 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org.
  2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
  3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
  4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
  5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Students should note that the last date of online application and document verification, as per the revised schedule, is September 22, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.

The last date of admission is extended, and accordingly CAP round, Merit List display dates too are revised as per the following details.

Important Dates

Online Registration: From August 17 to September 22, 2020.

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 25, 2020.

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: From Sept 26 to 28, 2020.

Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: Sept 30, 2020

DSD20 CAP Round

DTE Maharashtra has also released on its official website Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE Maharashtrda DSD admission normally starts in June. This year however it has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The DTE asked all FCs to maintaing Corona guidelines during admission process.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo