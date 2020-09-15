NEET UG Sep 2020 Answer Key: All that you need to know

NEET 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday September 13, 2020 completed holding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare and a strong demand to postpone it further.
NEET UG - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test conducted once in a year for first year admission in various medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other degrees.
The NTA had in 2019 released NEET Answer Key on May 30 - about 3 weeks after NEET 2019 was conducted on May 5, 2019.
This year however it is expected that NEET 2020 Answer Key could be released early because the entrance exam was delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
The NTA has so far not officially announced date to release NEET Answer Key. Insiders however said that it could be released within few days.
Meanwhile, students should note that NEET Answer Key circulating in the media is not official. These are third party answer keys and NTA could not be held responsible for any error.
Candidates should note that after releasing the Answer Key, NTA also gives a chance to raise objection in case there is any error or doubt.
NTA provides a special link to raise objections on Answer Key. The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) as processing fee for each question challenged.
The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.
Students should also note that NEET September 2020 Result will be declared soon after the release of NEET Answer Key. The NTA has so far not confirmed any specific date to release the result.
The NEET UG 2020 was held for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
NEET 2020 score and rank are used for admission in various medical courses listed above.
