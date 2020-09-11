logo
Final Year Exam 2020: Mumbai University to provide Question Bank

Final Year Exams will be held in Online Mode and they will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) objective type

Friday September 11, 2020 10:31 AM, ummid.com News Network

MCQ Question Bank

Mumbai University Final Year Exam 2020: To help students understand the pattern of the Online Exam, Mumbai University will provide Question Banks before the Final Year exam which is commencing on October 1, 2020.

Mumbai University and other universities in Maharashtra had cancelled all exams, including the final year exams, in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

The universities, after discussion with the Governor and the state government, later decided to conduct the Final Year exams across the state in Online Mode.

The decision was taken after a petition challenging the UGC Guidelines and Union Education Ministry's insistence on holding the final year exam was dismissed by the Supreme Court of India.

Objective Type Exam

Following the SC order, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra, had announced that the final year exams in the state will be conducted from October 1.

He however said the exams will be held in Online Mode and they will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) objective type.

Since the students are not acquaintance with the online exam pattern, the universities have decided to provide Question Banks before the actual exam.

"A proper discussion with Respected Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Mr. Pednekar was conducted... He declared that before MCQ Exams students will be provided with proper Question Bank... two days prior to exams by the respective Universities (sic)", Uday Samant wrote on his official Twitter handle Thursday.

Samant did not explain where and how the Question Banks will be provided. It is however expected that they will be published on the university websites before the actual exams.

Mumbai University had earlier released the Final Year Exam 2020 date. As per the schedule released by the university, the Final Year Exam 2020 will be conducted from October 1 to 17, 2020.

