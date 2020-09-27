UNESC invites application for King Hamad Prize for use of ICT in Education

Paris: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called for nominations for the UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Prize for the use of ICT in Education.
The theme for the 2020 prize will be “The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the continuity and quality of learning,” UNESCO said.
The 2020 prize will recognize initiatives that use AI to provide quality learning opportunities for marginalized learners or learners with physical or cognitive disabilities.
It will also recognize initiatives to accurately analyze difficulties faced by students studying in a language other than their mother tongue as well as initiatives to support teachers with a better diagnosis of learning problems and personally adaptive feedback to improve pedagogical responses.
According to the selection criteria, the project should be relevant to the specific theme of the year, be innovative, specifically in the application of AI, provide evidence of improved learning outcomes, show potential for replicability and scalability and advance inclusion and equity.
The project should be ongoing for at least one year, not be affiliated to UNESCO, or receive any funding from UNESCO, and be designed completely for the public good or for charitable purposes.
Nominations can be made by governments of UNESCO member states, via their National Commissions, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in official partnership with UNESCO. They can make up to three nominations. Self-nominations are not accepted.
The deadline for the nominations of individuals, institutions, non-governmental organizations, or other entities is December 18, 2020, UNESCO said. All submissions should be done in English or French.
Established in 2005, the UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Prize awards annually two innovative projects leveraging new technologies to expand educational opportunities.
