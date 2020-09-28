CAT 2020 Application Form Edit Window Now Live

CAT 2020: Candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) can make correction, if any, on or before September 29, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the exam conducting body, said.
"CAT 2020 Application form Edit Window will be live from 10:00 am on Sunday, September 27, 2020 to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020", the IIM said in an official statement.
Candidates can edit can photo, signature correction, test city preference and other details using this option.
CAT this year will be held on Sunday November 29, 2020 at various centres across India.
Registration for Common Admission Test had earlier started on August 05, 2020. The last date of application for CAT 2020 was September 23, 2020.
CAT is conducted for admission to various management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at the IIMs and other management colleges across India.
According to CAT 2020 Schedule, IIM will release Admit Card on October 28, 2020. The Admit Card, or Hall Ticket, should contain name, address, photographs and other important details of the candidates. It is a complusory document to write the exam.
Candidates should note that CAT Admit Card will be available for download only in only mode.
CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around156 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to selectany six test cities in order of their preference.
Clock on the official website for more details: CAT 2020 Official Website
