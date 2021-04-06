NATA 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link To Download

NATA 2021 Admit Card: The Council of Architecture is set to release on its official website nata.in the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates appearing for the April 2021 National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) today i.e. Tuesday April 06, 2021.
"Admit card will be available for download on April 06, 2021", the Council of Architecture said in NATA Information Brochure.
1. Candidates should use this link to visit website: nata.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Download Admit Card for NATA 2021".
3. Log in by entering Application No and Password.
4. Click on the give link to download your NATA Admit Card.
National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be held on April 10, 2021 whereas the result will be declared on April 14, 2021. The exam is conducted by COA since 2006 for admission in first year B Acrh course.
For each applicant, Admit Card will be generated according to the schedule notified indicating the allotted Examination Centre for NATA 2021.
A downloadable version of the admit card will be published on the respective webpage of the candidate concerned.
An Examination Roll Number will also be generated for each candidate.
Candidate has to download the soft copy of the Admit Card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned Examination Centre indicated in the downloaded Admit Card along with one original photo identity card-Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/Driving Licence.
Candidates must ensure that the photograph and signature printed on the admit card are not mutilated / distorted / soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated / distorted / soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in NATA-2021.
All Candidates are advised to retain their admit cards carefully in secured place in undamaged condition in all respects as stated above till the completion of admission procedure.
All applicants who appear to be prima facie eligible shall be provisionally permitted to sit for NATA-2021. If, after scrutiny at any stage, it is found that an applicant is otherwise ineligible, his/her candidature shall be cancelled even if he/she has appeared in NATA 2021.
The candidature shall be cancelled if the candidate fails to produce any of the required documents in original for fulfilment of eligibility and other criteria as specified earlier during counselling and admission in Universities/ Institutions.
The examination centres as mentioned in the Admit Card is allocated to those candidates who have opted to appear for NATA 2021examination at a Test centre.
The allocation of examination centre is done on the basis of preferences opted by the Candidate.
The aptitude test will comprise of questions that could be of the Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ).The questions will carry either 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes.
The medium of Aptitude test will be the English language. The aptitude of the candidate will be assessed using some or all of the following techniques:
• Diagrammatic Reasoning: Tests the ability of logical reasoning, using diagrams and scenarios.
• Numerical Reasoning: Tests mathematical ability through simple problems.
• Verbal Reasoning: Assesses the ability to assess verbal logic.
• Inductive Reasoning: Tests the ability to see patterns and analyse given data
• Situational Judgment: Tests problem-solving ability.
• Logical Reasoning: Tests ability to recognise patterns, sequences or relationships between shapes and imagery.
• Abstract Reasoning: Will assess general knowledge, and ability to utilise knowledge in new situations.
Questions could be asked in various topics that assess candidates on basic concepts in mathematics, physics and geometry, language and interpretation, elements and principles of design, aesthetic sensitivity, colour theory, lateral thinking and logical reasoning, visual perception and cognition, graphics and imagery, building anatomy and architectural vocabulary, basic techniques of building construction and knowledge of material, general knowledge and current affairs, etc. and are may not be limited to those outlined.
