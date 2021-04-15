NEET PG April 2021 postponed due to Covid

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has postponed till further notice the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG) scheduled to be held on Sunday April 18, 2021, according to the latest update.
The decision to postpone NEET PG April 2021 has been made public by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
"In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to postpone NEET-PG 2021 exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18”, the Minister said writing on his official Twitter handle.
"The Decision has been taken keeping the well-being of our young medical students in mind," the minister added.
He said the new date will be finalised later on.
“Next date will be decided later" he said.
The minister’s announcement came a day before the hearing in the Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a petition filed by some students.
The petition demanding from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to defer the NEET PG is listed for hearing by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Friday.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET - PG) is conducted for Admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma Courses - 2021 session as well as for admission to Post MBBS DNB and NBE Diploma Courses - 2021 session.
