Is NEET (UG) 2021 next in line to be postponed?

NEET 2021: Speculations are rife that National Testing Agency (NTA) will also postpone and defer by at least a month the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Under Graduate) [NEET UG 2021] conducted for medical admission.
As per the NTA, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Under Graduate) [NEET UG 2021] will be conducted on Sunday August 01, 2021. The NTA however is yet to release exam notification and start NEET registration.
The NTA had announced the date of NEET 2021 in March when CBSE and other state boards had finalised the time table and datesheet of 12th board exams.
It was the time when the Corona situation was looking under control. Suddenly however the situation went from bad to worst and India started reporting more than 2.5 lakh new Corona cases every day.
The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths forced the CBSE and other state boards to postpone and delay Class 12th Intermediate (Plus 2) exams.
The NTA that had successfully conducted February and March sessions of JEE Main 2021. But it was also forced to postpone and delay its April session.
The National Board of Education (NBE) had also postponed NEET PG 2021 conducted for admission in medical post-graduate courses due to the rising cases of Covid-19.
Against this backdrop speculations are rife that the NTA would also postpone NEET UG. However the apex body has so far kept a guarded silence on the postponement of NEET.
On the other hands, students defer on whether the NTA should postpone the NEET exam or.
“The NTA has fixed August 1 as the date to conduct NEET exam. There is still time and I don’t find any reason for it to be postponed”, a medical aspirant said while talking to ummid.com.
Some other students are of the view that the NTA should reschedule NEET 2021 as there is no clarity on the status of 12th board exams.
“The CBSE has said it will decide in June the new date to conduct the 12th board. Different state boards will take their own time to decide the revised schedule of the Plus Two exams. It will be therefore best bet if the NTA postpone NEET and announce the new date only after there is ample clarity on 12th board exams”, another student told ummid.com.
“This will pull the unnecessary burden off the students and they will be able to concentrate on their studies with more focus”, she said.
